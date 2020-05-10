By Mateus Machado

Jailton Malhadinho will face Acácio Pequeno in the SFT 22 co-main event (Photo: Reproduction)

Scheduled to take place on May 30, at Clube Atlético Juventus, in São Paulo, SFT 22 will have one of the most anticipated fights in national MMA. In the co-main event, for the light heavyweight category, Acácio Pequeno and Jailton Malhadinho promise a very high level confrontation, where the winner of the fight will be able to win the right to face the current division champion, Edvaldo Gameth.

With high expectations for the fight, TATAME talked to Jailton Malhadinho. Experiencing the best phase of his career, packed for six consecutive victories, five of which were won in the first round, the Bahian spoke of the dispute to define who is the current number 1 in the light heavyweight category in Brazil.

– (The fight) is to show Brazil who is number 1 in the category. I am number 1, currently, and he is in second place, so to further enhance this event, we will have this dispute in the ranking. I want to do my job, give my show and get this belt. I’m going to take this belt from (Edvaldo) Gameth – said the tough guy.

Check out the full interview with Jailton Malhadinho:

– Current moment in MMA

I come in a sequence of six consecutive victories and most of them in the first round, only one of them was not. I am living the best moment of my career, everything is working out in my life and we will achieve even better things. I hope we can keep this phase for a long time and that’s why I’m training hard, doing everything right, because I have my goals and I’m looking for them.

– Duel against Acácio Pequeno in the SFT

I think everyone already knows that this fight is very important, both for me and for Acácio Pequeno, especially in an event that is growing more and more, which is the SFT. It is to show Brazil who is number 1 in the category. I am number 1, currently, and he is in second place, so to further enhance this event, we will have this dispute in the ranking. I want to do my job, give my show and get this belt. I’m going to take that belt from Gameth.

– Canceling the fight against Acácio Pequeno on two occasions

This fight against Acácio Pequeno was already scheduled for April, but initially, I would already face him for another event, in March, in Gramado (RS), but he got injured and needed to leave the card. With that, the SFT organization asked for this fight and my manager closed this duel for April 25, but due to the coronavirus, the duel was postponed. But the duel is maintained and I am preparing myself every day to face it.

– How have you been doing to keep in quarantine?

We are training lightly, adjusting some things and trying to adapt the training so as not to lose focus, not least because all gyms are closed throughout Brazil because of the coronavirus, and this hindered my preparation, in terms of physical contact, even hard training . But I have some friends and we ended up meeting at a friend’s apartment, we are quarantined and training there, with these training partners, who are also fighters, and my two coaches. We are not stopped, we are training, and when everything goes back to normal, I will be prepared and trained, I will only need a few more adjustments to get into action.

– Difficulties during the crisis caused by the coronavirus

Everyone is seeing that the country is in chaos, so the difficulty is for everyone, including those who are athletes and depend on sponsorship to maintain themselves. I think 99% of athletes are going through difficulties… Food, supplementation, training material, everything is difficult, but we are pushing with the belly, doing the old way and thank God I have good friends, who are giving me strength , raising money for me and making me support myself in this difficult period.

