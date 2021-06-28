Jail set fire to wife

The Judicial Power of Oaxaca, through the Trial Court, handed down a conviction of 80 years in prison against Edgardo, responsible for setting fire to his wife Jennifer Antonio, which caused his death; The attack occurred in the municipality of Matías Romero Avendaño, region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in 2017.

The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office reported that according to investigation folder 843 / MR / 2017, on February 27 of that year, at approximately 04:30 a.m., after a discussion, the accused set the victim on fire, 18 years old, when they were in his private home, located in the Reforma de Matías Romero neighborhood, causing him serious injuries that caused his death after a long agony.

Through the Regional Vice Prosecutor’s Office of the Isthmus, it initiated an investigation for gender violence, managing to identify and apprehend – the sentenced today – in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, and present it before the Judge of the case, who, after validating the evidence, determined to link it to process.

At a hearing, the Trial Court handed down a conviction against Edgardo, who was sentenced to 80 years in prison and ordered the payment of reparation for the damage of more than 178 thousand pesos, as well as the payment of a fine of more than 100 thousand pesos.

After committing the crime, Edgardo fled with his three-year-old son to the neighboring state of Veracruz, where the child was later recovered by his grandparents.

Meanwhile, the young woman was treated at a Matías Romero hospital later transferred to Veracruz, due to the severity of the injuries in 70 percent of her body. Jennifer died on March 30, 2017.

jcp