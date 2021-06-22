Jail full of rats? Inmates evicted due to rodent invasion

SIDNEY.

A invasion from mice forced this Tuesday at australian authorities to start evacuate hundreds of prisoners of a jail from New south Wales, to repair the damage caused by these rodents.

The mice they gnawed at the panels of the the ceiling Y cables of penitentiary center from Wellington, located in a rural zone.

The health, safety and well-being of the staff and inmates are our number one priority, so it is important to act as soon as possible to carry out the repair works, “said Peter Severin, the commissioner in charge of the correctional service of Nueva South wales

Up to 420 inmates and 200 staff members will be transferred to other facilities before the end of June.

We want to do these works in one go (…) to stop being victims of this scourge, “explained Kevin Corcoran, deputy commissioner of the penitentiary administration.

Umpteenth catastrophe

For months the east of Australia has suffered an invasion of mice that destroy houses and eat crops.

It is the umpteenth catastrophe for Australian farmers, after years of drought, months of devastating wildfires in late 2019 and, later, floods.

The rodents appeared in October, coinciding with an exceptional harvest after the worst drought ever recorded.

jrr