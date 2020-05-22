Lori Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, they agreed to plead guilty in the case of bribes to universities and serve a prison sentence, according to court documents filed Thursday. “data-reactid =” 23 “> BOSTON (AP) -” Full House “actress (” Three by Three “) Lori Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, they agreed to plead guilty in the case of bribes to universities and serve a prison sentence, according to court documents filed Thursday.

The famous couple was going to trial in October accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes for their two daughters to enter the University of Southern California as members of the rowing team, even though neither practiced the sport. They helped create profiles of fictitious athletes for their daughters by sending the brain of the operation, admissions consultant Rick Singer, photos of the teens posing on rowing machines, authorities said.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s attorneys had argued that the couple believed the payments were “legitimate donations” that would go directly to USC as a gift or support Singer’s charitable foundation. They also accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence that could prove the couple’s innocence because that would undermine their case.

Earlier this month, the judge rejected his request to dismiss the case, alleging inappropriate conduct by FBI agents investigating the fraud.

The couple agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a settlement with the prosecution filed in Boston federal court. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the money laundering and bribery charges against federal programs that had been added after the case was filed.

“Under the settlements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms considering their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and consequently with the previous sentences in this case,” said US Attorney Andrew Lelling. “We will continue to seek to hold those who undermine the integrity of college admissions accountable.”

An attorney for the couple declined to comment.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed prison sentences for some parents and has allowed others to return home earlier.

California winemaker Agustin Huneeus Jr., who also pleaded guilty, was released in March two weeks before completing his five-month sentence due to the public health crisis.

The judge has allowed other parents to delay serving their sentences because of the virus. Michelle Janavs, whose family invented the Hot Pockets, and Douglas Hodge, former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co., will be allowed to remain free until at least June 30, the judge decided. The judge said he could consider further delays if the health crisis does not improve until then.

Janavs was sentenced to five months; Hodge at nine.

