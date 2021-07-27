Jai Courtney to be with Chris Pratt in the Amazon series ‘The Terminal List’

Va Variety we have learned that Jai Courtney (‘The Suicide Squad’) has officially joined the Amazon Prime Video series, ‘The Terminal List’. Television adaptation of Jack Carr’s hit action thriller, the actor will accompany previously confirmed ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Chris Pratt.

Published in 2018, the novel, the first installment in what is now a literary triloga, is described as a conspiracy thriller that follows the story of Reece, whose entire Navy SEAL squad is ambushed during a high-stakes secret mission. .

Back home with those bad memories and many questions about what happened, new evidence comes to light when Reece discovers that it is the US government that is behind the death of his team. Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering his life and that of his loved ones.

Courtney will play Steve Horn, the billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries. Capstone is a highly successful global fund that participates in everything from pharmaceuticals to fashion. Horn is capitalizing on the latest military trends and innovations, but his arrogance and influence are just as threatening and will put him squarely in Reece’s crosshairs.

Antoine Fuqua directing the project from a script by David DiGilio (in turn showrunner). In addition to starring in the series, Pratt also served as an executive producer alongside Fuqua and DiGilio. It will also be the second collaboration between Fuqua and Pratt, since in 2016 they already coincided in the western ‘The Magnificent Seven’.

The cast also includes JD Pardo, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn, in a co-production by Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.