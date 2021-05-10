Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow for one season, sources say

The Jacksonville Jaguars has plans of sign Tim Tebow for a season in the NFL according to sources.

This agreement can be official in the next week. Nothing has been done yet. But he will have the opportunity to join the team to meet his mentor and college coach Urban Meyer.

Tebow, 6’2 tall, 236 pounds, 33 years old and all his life playing this sport, is about to receive another opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here the report:

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Jaguars are planning to sign Tim Tebow to a one-year deal, per @RapSheet, @TomPelissero He’s going to play TE. pic.twitter.com/0WPsQibeOI – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2021

More than a decade after being a Heisman Trophy winner and a first-round draft pick, Tim Tebow is close to signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Tebow played a quarterback at the University of Florida, but his career as an NFL quarterback exploded quickly after the Denver Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He spent time with many others. NFL teams before moving on to a career in professional baseball, where he spent most of his time in the minor leagues with the New York Mets organization.