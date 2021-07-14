Jaguars looking to be unicorns? This entrepreneurship book explains

Downs and ups symbolized by Snakes and Ladders are part of the path followed by jaguars, those ventures thrown forward that aspire, at some point, to crystallize their plans and fly as a company Unicorn.

These felines are ventures with more than 100 million dollars of capital that intend to become horses with wings when they get financing of 1 billion dollars.

These allegories frame conversations with 125 tech industry leaders, including Unicorns, Jaguars, Snakes, and Ladders. The evolution of startups in Latin America, entrepreneurship book written by Alejandro Estrada, business expert.

Unicorns and jaguars, the entrepreneurship book

This author, who is also the founder and managing partner of Catorce Ventures LLC, a venture capital investment firm, comments in an interview for Tec Review that his work aims to reveal the keys to the endeavors in a massive way.

“This book is not for the 5%, but for 95% of the people who are interested in the topic of entrepreneurship, such as young students, small and medium entrepreneurs and mid-level government officials.”

Someone who wanted to enlighten himself on the subject, according to Estrada, would have to read many blogs and articles to have a comprehensive vision, which he captures through the testimonies related in the book.

“It was a challenge to put it all together, because there are many issues resulting from two and a half decades of research,” he says.

A key piece of information is that, in the last three years, investors have injected close to 2 billion dollars to Latin American startups, and in the first four months of this year that level of bet has been reached.

“This is good news for the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the region, as it tells us about the enormous interest in it.”

In this sense, Estrada foresees that 2021 will be the year in which the outcome of these 18 months of profound economic changes since the beginning of the pandemic will be confirmed and who will be the new winners.

Meanwhile, this specialist advises young entrepreneurs not only to fully exploit the increasingly essential digital tools to succeed in any type of business, but also to position themselves in the most appropriate corridor for their growth plans.

“It must be recognized that between Mexico and the United States there is a very important business corridor in the world of startups; also between South America and Asia; and from Spain to Latin America ”.

So if, for example, an entrepreneur is in Argentina, he must be clear that his sights would have to be aimed mainly at China and not so much at the United States. Because it may be the case that startups do not become unicorns just by erring on the compass.

“So in my book it is explained what those brokers are, so that people can see which business is best for them and what their competitive advantage is,” he adds.

Passion, partners and flexibility are key

In a total of 255 pages the work also has recommendations on what characteristics a successful entrepreneur should have, which have to do with the vision and above all the underlying passion of entrepreneurship.

“It is also very important to have partners: co-founders, advisors or mentors who accompany that vision, as well as flexibility to be able to recognize when the vision is not having traction and distinguish if it is simply a bump in the road or the market is saying that rather it’s on the other hand, ”says Estrada.

This last point, that of flexibility, has been seen during the pandemic as never before; for example, in companies capable of changing their employee transport model to that of logistics services and product distribution.

“The book also talks about how entrepreneurs have to learn to read the market better, be ambidextrous, that is, do all the things they have to do today and, at the same time, everything new because if not, they will lose a golden opportunity ”.

The central role of universities

The central role of universities as catalysts for entrepreneurship is also the subject of this work. And for example, Stanford University, located in San Francisco Bay, California.

It is one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world. In its 130 years of existence, it has shone with its achievements in science, technology and innovation. On page 126 of the book we read the following:

“After World War II Stanford began to strongly promote the curriculum and the technological and entrepreneurial spirit, both in students and in teachers. This is credited with early momentum for companies like Hewlett Packard, Sun Microsystems, and Cisco; more recently it has been the birthplace of the successful Yahoo !, Google Netflix, PayPal and Snap, as well as some of the largest venture capital funds in Silicon Valley. “

This is how 70 years after taking that approach, Stanford and the ecosystem of startups, venture capital and support companies around it is the most powerful in the world.

“The institution is also one of the most successful in licensing its inventions to existing companies and has become a model for commercializing university research, intellectual property and projects developed by the educational institution.”

In Mexico, according to Estrada, Tec de Monterrey is the institution that best follows the example of Stanford University, carrying out entrepreneurial projects that are more and more experiential than strictly academic.

“The Tec, having 26 campuses and a natural vocation towards business, is in a privileged position,” says this expert, who has a degree in industrial engineering from this institution.

Finally, Estrada, alluding to the daily changing economic situation derived from the pandemic, asserts that this saying of “a troubled river, fishermen’s profit” is true, only that at present, more than fishermen, the profit is for the entrepreneurs.