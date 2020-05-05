The brand promises a sportier design and a larger interior for the future XJ

His presentation is scheduled for this year

The Jaguar XJ 2021 is the new version of the brand’s largest saloon. With the new generation, it will change substantially when it is offered for the first time with an electric motor and by design solutions that the brand describes as never before seen in the segment.

The Jaguar XJ 2021 is the fifth generation of the model and the successor to the XJ 2016, restyling of the car presented in 2009. Due to its electrical condition, the version powered by such engine of the new generation of the BMW 7 Series will be measured, the Tesla Model S or to the future Mercedes-Benz EQS.

JAGUAR XJ 2021: EXTERIOR

Only a teaser image of the Jaguar XJ 2021 has transpired, which was released during the presentation of the Land Rover Defender 2020. The photograph shows the emblem of Jaguar in the rear of the saloon, which receives a redesign to adopt an aesthetic more in line with the new times of the industry. The optical group is lighter. Far is the vertical layout of the fourth generation. The fifth adopts a horizontal design – as in the Jaguar XF– and incorporates a light beam that joins the two rear headlights, covering the entire width of the vehicle.

The Jaguar XJ 2021 is built on the platform MLA –Longular Modular Architecture– by Jaguar Land Rover, prepared to accommodate both electric and thermal motors.

Jaguar Design Director Julian Thomson has assured that the new XJ will be a car “very different” from the standards that luxury saloons have set in recent times. An increase in dimensions is also expected compared to the current model, whose long wheelbase version has a length of 5.24 meters.

JAGUAR XJ 2021: INTERIOR

No details have yet emerged about the interior of the Jaguar XJ 2021, but it does mean that the increase in vehicle dimensions will lead to more interior space, at least for the occupants.

A step forward is also expected in terms of the level of luxury and its finishes.

JAGUAR XJ 2021: MECHANICAL

Jaguar has confirmed that the XJ 2021 It will have an electric motor. In this way the British brand is ahead of its rivals in this field, Tesla apart.

JAGUAR XJ 2020: PRICES

The price of Jaguar XJ 2021 It has not yet transpired, but there is speculation that it will be in the orbit of 100,000 dollars – 91,000 euros at the current exchange rate. Its presentation should take place throughout this year, although the coronavirus crisis may alter the brand’s plans.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/05/2020 Jaguar claims that the design of the new XJ will be totally different. 09/11/2019 First ‘teaser’ of the Jaguar XJ 2021 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

