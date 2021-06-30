Jaguar wants to reinvent itself, be “original” and catch up with Porsche and Bentley

Enlarge

ACD June 30, 2021

The CEO of Jaguar has confirmed the commitment to the luxury of the brand: he wants to raise the level of his products to fight with Porsche and Bentley.

There are brands that are choosing to lower prices of its models in order to become more affordable and competitive. This, however, will not be the case for Jaguar.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore has confirmed in an interview on Auto Express that Jaguar’s new range of electric vehicles will start from 100,000 pounds (116,000 euros), with which it wants to position itself in the same segment of Porsche or Bentley, far above, in terms of price, its current competition, BMW and Audi.

Modern luxury electrics, Jaguar’s goal

The i-Pace was the first 100% electric Jaguar.

This is the first clear indication that the automaker has given on the price of its new all-electric range, which will start rolling out in 2025. Your models will embody “modern luxury”, as has been recognized by Jaguar itself. “Luxury starts not far from £ 100,000,” explained Bollore, who was appointed CEO of the company last year and previously was the CEO of Renault.

Bollore has acknowledged that new electric Jaguar designs have already been approvedAlthough it has not given more details about the cars, which some media maintain that it will be a range consisting of two crossovers and a two-door sports model.

It should be remembered that the brand has confirmed that it will abandon combustion engine cars from 2025, with the electric Jaguar I-Pace being the only current car in the range to continue after that date, but that it would be positioned differently from the new announced models.

Bollore has remarked that it has been detrimental to automotive trying to compete with premium German brands BMW and Audi, hence the change in strategy.

«Customers, they see the car, they like the car and they test it, and they will still buy an Audi or a BMW », has explained the top manager of Jaguar Land Rover. “That’s the problem. People buy the originals. We are not the originals. We have to make Jaguar’s positioning very different, higher and more original.