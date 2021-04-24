Jaguar launches a campaign “to motivate us” with street theater

Reflects our concerns

Jaguar Land Rover creates ‘motivation centers’ in the city center, with performances and phrases that help us to make our lives “more extraordinary”

Jaguar and the theater of lives we have not yet lived

Luxury car maker Jaguar has launched a really original and motivating advertising campaign:#AnExtraordinaryMoreLife. It consists of creating a theater of civic improvisation in which the actors interpret how we would live if all our wishes and desires were fulfilled. All these actions could be seen last weekend in the center of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as shown in the video that accompanies this information.

Jaguar asks the people walking down the street first about their concerns and immediately the actors create that virtual life they want, eliminating the frustrations and doubts about our daily present. A corridor with some of them and possible solutions invites us to improve our life experience. And on an improvised stage, “the theater of lives you have not yet lived” is immediately created, based on the responses of passers-by.

The campaign is a way, according to the British brand, to “invite us to reflect on our lives” and fill them with color, since several studies have shown what are the reasons for the current frustration of the society in which we live: there are many people who do not love the work they do, like many others wish they had a different reality than before the pandemic.

Closeness is the key to Jaguar’s campaign. “As if it were a path, he has painted the ground creating a walk where anyone can read the results of the investigation, reflect, and realize that it is never too late to do what really makes us happy.”

scar OateMarketing Director of Jaguar Land Rover, explains that the campaign “wants to encourage people to live extraordinary lives, to follow their hearts, and to pursue their dreams … because in the end we have discovered that the more conventional choices end up generating repentance”.

