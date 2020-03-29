The automaker has done research on how to use ultraviolet light to clean the air in the cab of their cars and help stop the spread of the cold and flu.

Concerned about the viral infections that threaten the world population, Jaguar Land Rover, believes it could help stop the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses in future ventilation systems of their cars using ultraviolet light.

The implementation of this technology would help neutralize pathogens that cause infections.

The UK car firm has been investigating how to use the light used in hospitals to disinfect water, filter the air and sterilize surfaces, but now to clean the cabin air out of their cars and help stop the spread of cold and flu.

According to the Life and Style portal, exposing bacteria and viruses to ultraviolet rays inside the air conditioning system breaks down the molecular structure of DNA, neutralizes them and releases clean air in the cabin, providing a better environment and experience. driving to the driver.

“Implementing individual wellness measures as part of our ‘quiet sanctuary’ research promises not only to improve our clients’ quality of life but, in this case, offers clear advantages in reducing the spread of pathogens,” he shared Steve Iley, medical director of Jaguar Land Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles that will implement this system include the fully electric Jaguar I-Pace and the Range Rover Sport.

On average, a motorist spends up to 300 hours a year behind the wheel, so Jaguar Land Rover seeks to provide its clients with a more comfortable and safe driving experience with these actions.

