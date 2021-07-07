Jaguar land rover will solve reliability problems

A few weeks into his one-year tenure, Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, He stomped in to steer the company in the indicated direction. In February the Reimagine plan (a restructuring) was made official and after admitting the reliability problems that have plagued these vehicles, he has promised to solve them once and for all.

“This is the first pillar of Reimagine, our transformation plan. Our results have been unacceptable, but we know how to fix them. It’s not science, just hard work. In 2021 the results are better, but we have more to do ”, said Bolloré in an interview with Autocar.

Just one month after he took office, Bolloré appointed an Executive Director of Quality and Customer Satisfaction to report directly to him, and it also changed the way vehicles are developed to unify systems that help improve the quality of components.

As mentioned by Bolloré on previous occasions, the issue of quality and reliability has led to more than 100,000 customers being lost, which results in losses for the company. In 2018 there were protests in front of the brand’s facilities in Shanghai, China, and in the reliability survey conducted by What Car? in 2020 Land Rover finished in last place (31) with a score 10% below the penultimate.

Range Rover Velar