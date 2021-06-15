Jaguar Land Rover wants to get on the hydrogen bandwagon with this Defender prototype

Hydrogen fuel cell technologyhas been fallow for many years. It was thought that it would be the future, but there really was no manufacturer that was willing to bet everything on it. However, it seems that now that the electric car is well on track, it is the turn of hydrogen for other applications and to solve the limitations of electric cars. Jaguar Land Rover Unveils Hydrogen Defender Prototype to start your project.

It is a unique creation that will begin its testing phase this year, with a view to bring technology to production in the future. It is a move that could help the British group to have a zero emissions range by 2036 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2039. Those are the goals they set for themselves in the Reimagine strategy and they believe that hydrogen fuel cell technology has a lot of potential to achieve them.

It is true that currently there is hardly any offer of this type of vehicle. A couple of passenger cars such as the Toyota Mirai and the Hyundai Nexo are on sale, and PSA commercials such as the e-Jumpy Hydrogen or the e-Expert Hydrogen will arrive shortly. However, the infrastructure is growing, preparing for what is to come. It is estimated that by 2030 there could be 10 million hydrogen cars on the roads and around 10,000 charging stations (or hydropower) worldwide.

This hydrogen Land Rover Defender prototype has been dubbed Project Zeus and has public funds. aims that engineers optimizing the fuel cell of hydrogen to deliver the performance and power customers expect. They also want the level of autonomy to be high when it is released and recharging easier than it is currently. As a good Land Rover you will have to maintain off-road capabilities and towing.

Despite how iconic the Land Rover Defender is, the brand seems willing to introduce more respectful versions with the environment. In the current generation we already saw a plug-in hybrid with the Defender P400e for the first time and zero emissions are not ruled out, with an electric future or production version of this prototype with a hydrogen fuel cell.

