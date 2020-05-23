Each manufacturer at a different rate, practically all of them can no longer give up the electrification of their range, even in the most sporty models. This is the case of Jaguar Land Rover, which has already confirmed that its sportier SVR models (which are responsible for the ‘Special Vehicle Operations’ division) will have plug-in hybrid engines and fully electric versions in order to reduce emissions without sacrificing performance. .

Jaguar Land Rover SVR models will be electrified, confirmed Michael van der Sande – CEO of SVO – in an interview with AutoExpress. As announced by Van der Sande, the British manufacturer will launch SVR models with plug-in hybrid motors, and also fully electric versions.

This means that models like the Range Rover Sport SVR, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, or even the Jaguar F-Type SVR will adopt electrified mechanics in the coming years, although no specific deadlines have yet been specified. However, time is short: Jaguar Land Rover has a range with large, heavy and relatively powerful models, and needs urgently reduce their emissions carbon dioxide (CO2) averages.

The sportier versions of the British group currently employ a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. It is an engine that has very good reviews for its power delivery and its spectacular sound, but in the Range Rover Sport SVR it homologates emissions of 338 g / km of CO2 in the combined cycle WLTP.

Although these sports models currently do not reach two percent of total sales, just last year they experienced a 64% rise thanks to the launch of the F-Pace SVR and Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic. In other words, they are proportionally few, but they are more and more.

A more sporty and radical Jaguar I-Pace SVR is not in Jaguar’s plans

Michael van der Sande also took the opportunity to talk about the hypothetical Jaguar I-Pace SVR that had been rumored for a while. A sportier and more radical version of the British electric SUV that, apparently, not currently in manufacturer’s plans, which has prioritized other projects.

And we can not forget that they are currently working on the next fully electric Jaguar XJ, whose presentation is scheduled for this year, which will be built on the new modular MLA platform. This new architecture will be used throughout the group’s range of products, including the next electric Range Rover – planned for 2021 – and the future Jaguar J-Pace.

It makes more sense, therefore, for Jaguar to work on a completely new modular platform, and on future high-performance models derived from it, rather than on a hypothetical Jaguar I-Pace SVR whose platform (designed specifically for the I-Pace) does not allow the same flexibility.

