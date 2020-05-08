Jaguar Land Rover puts 360 vehicles to fight COVID-19

To fight the coronavirus, Jaguar Land Rover has supplied vehicles to companies in the Red Cross in all Europe as well as the “Aid to Heroes of the National Health Service” initiative, including that they took the initiative to expand the production of protective visors in a continuous effort to support the fight against the coronavirus, where they will produce other 14,000 viewers every week for key workers across the United Kingdom.

In this sense, Jaguar and Land Rover have deployed in total 360 vehicles around the world to support charities and trial workers fighting against the spread of the coronavirus. Recently, a fleet of 15 Jaguar vehicles has been supplied to support the “Aid to Heroes of the National Health Service” campaign, a national effort that delivers vital supplies to National Health Service.

Jaguar Land Rover makes 360 vehicles available

“This flotilla of Jaguar will make a huge difference in our ability to deliver essential supplies to staff at the National Health Service at a time when we have a duty to support these heroes in our communities, ”argued Jason Mawer, Founder of Aid to Heroes of the National Health Service

Also the car company disclosed that food and other essential supplies can be ordered through an application to prepare them before their collection at the workplace of the National Health Service. The scheme is helping thousands of people in the first instance to provide easy access to food fresh and nutritious.

For its part, in South Africa, the Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with the South African Red Cross and the Minnie Dlamini Foundation to deliver more than 2,400 packages food to the most vulnerable people in their society, enough to last a month, as part of their “Feeding South Africa Together” initiative.

