Jaguar land rover preview launches in colombia

In addition to announcing a new general manager (Alain Geoffray) for the two brands in the country as of July 1, Jaguar and Land Rover advanced the launches they have planned to carry out throughout the second half of the year. In line with the Reimagine plan worldwide, hybrids and light hybrids will be the protagonists.

Starting with Jaguar, the models to be updated are the two SUVs F-Pace and E-Pace, which recently received a facelift and will begin to be available in hybrid versions. Unfortunately The brand did not give us more details about these, so it is not clear to us if they will be plug-in hybrids or light hybrids, and even less which version in specific.

Moving on then to Land Rover, which from what we see will have a pretty busy second semester, virtually your entire portfolio will see updates of some kind, of course also focusing on hybrid versions of each of its models.

Perhaps the first launch of all will be the Land Rover Defender 90 in its P400 MHEV version, that is, with a short body and light hybrid motorization. This set achieves 400 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque from a 3.0-liter turbo assisted by a 48V system.. The brand also anticipates that it will come equipped with the Clearsight Ground View where a camera in the front displays an image that eliminates the visual obstruction of the body to better see where it is traveling. Very useful off-road.

Continuing with the hybrid versions, the Land Rover Discovery that debuted facelift for its 2021 model year will arrive in its light hybrid version, which thanks to the 3.0-liter inline six engine it achieves 355 horsepower for this application. For its part, the Discovery Sport will begin to be available in its P290 version, a light hybrid with 400 Nm of torque.

The Land Rover Defender 110 will have the Country finish (with exterior protectors and other details) and the air suspension; Range Rover Evoque to feature Pivi Pro infotainment system; the Range Rover Velar announces with Terrain Response 2 system; and the Range Rover Sport will be presented in a plug-in hybrid and a light hybrid version.

As we mentioned above, the representative of the brands was not more specific in the data on the new versions that will be launched in our country throughout the second semester as well as on the dates. In any case, this advance is a good indication of the commitment they have in Colombia to strengthen their presence and, incidentally, take advantage of the exemptions that hybrids of any type enjoy.

Range Rover Evoque 2021