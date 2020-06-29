The vehicle will be presented in a few years

Still to be decided whether it will be a Jaguar or a Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that it is working on what will be its first hydrogen vehicle. It will be an SUV that will arrive as a result of the so-called Zeus Project, which has financing from the British Government and support from the private sector.

Even though that him hydrogen stands out, among other things, for its abundance, fuel cell vehicles have not been as popular as battery electric. The main obstacle they present is the high cost of the hydrogen extraction process itself. However, some manufacturers still find it interesting to invest in this technology. The last one to demonstrate it is Jaguar Land Rover, who will develop an SUV powered by this technology.

Under the name of Zeus Project This new vehicle will be developed, something for which Jaguar Land Rover has broad support from both the private sector and the British Government. The latter, in fact, is going to allocate 73.5 million pounds – about 81 million euros – to help the automotive industry to reduce polluting emissions. In addition, for this work Jaguar Land Rover will have the support of companies such as Delta Motorsport, Marelli Automotive Systems UK and UKBIC.

The idea is that the new Hydrogen SUV it has been developed for a number of years that has not been specified before it is presented, something that will only happen when you are ready to offer a fast recharging capacity, great autonomy and performance at the manufacturer’s level, such as as reported by Autocar. What is still unknown is whether this new vehicle will be born under the umbrella of Jaguar or of Land rover.

From the British Government it has been stated that “the project will help drive significant growth and capacity in the design and manufacture of fuel cell electric vehicles, providing a competitive advantage in intellectual property and supply chain for the UK ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard