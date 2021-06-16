Jaguar Land Rover are finalizing a hydrogen-powered Defender

The electrification of the automotive sector it is one of the paradigms that has come to stay. Today no one doubts that it is the future, but its faltering beginnings caused headaches for those responsible for the big car manufacturers. One of the main problems they saw in adopting it was the big sums of money that needed to be invested. However, as technology has advanced they have been reduced.

That, not to mention that the builders have been partnering to share costs and accelerate the development of this technology. Jaguar Land Rover It is one of the groups that is working the most in the shadows. The I-Pace gave its chest a do and caught its main rivals off guard. However, the English are also exploring other alternatives to electrify their cars. The hydrogen is one of them and if all goes well they will soon have a prototype.

According to Jaguar Land Rover the tests of the Hydrogen Defender prototype will start this year 2021

If you do a little memory, you must remember that long ago Jaguar Land Rover announced that they intended to develop a hydrogen SUV. Well, to shape Project Zeus, they have had funding from the British Government. In addition, to create the FCEV prototype, they have surrounded themselves with partners such as Delta Motorsport, AVL, Marelli Automotive Systems and the UK Battery Industrialization Center (UKBIC).

According statements by Ralph Clague, head of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells, Jaguar Land Rover …

«We know that the hydrogen has a role to play in the future mix of powertrains throughout the transportation industry and, together with the battery electric vehicles, offers another zero-emission solution for the specific capabilities and requirements of the world-class vehicle range of Jaguar Land Rover. The work carried out together with our partners in the Zeus project will help us on our journey to become a net zero carbon business by 2039, as we prepare for the next generation of zero emission vehicles«

Jaguar Land Rover, along with other partners, prepare a hydrogen SUV

And you will say. This story of the hydrogen SUV from the English manufacturer is very good, but what model are we talking about? Well, neither more nor less than Defend. This legendary all-terrain vehicle will take on hydrogen fuel cell technology (FCEV) and switch to electricity. At the moment not many technical details are known about this project, but when it will start the validation tests. If all goes well, throughout this year.

According to the estimates of those responsible, it is expected that the FCEV hydrogen vehicles exceed the 10 million units by 2030. This will be possible thanks, among other advances, to the increase in charging points, with up to 10,000 stations around the world. It will be necessary to see if their aspirations are fulfilled in time and form, but this project looks very good.

Source – Jaguar Land Rover