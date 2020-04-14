The consortium has transferred more than 300 units worldwide

The British also manufacture protective visors made with a 3D printer

Jaguar Land Rover has announced the transfer of more than 300 vehicles in different parts of the world to help in the fight against Covid-19, 18 of which have gone to the hands of the Spanish Red Cross.

The automobile consortium Jaguar Land Rover has announced the transfer of 150 more vehicles worldwide so that the emergency services can fight in better conditions against the coronavirus. In total there are already 308 units which have been provided by the British for this purpose.

“As a company we are doing everything we can to support people in need around the world, including vehicle deployment, cash donations and engineering expertise,” said Director of Consumer Experience at Jaguar Land RoverFinbar McFall, in statements collected by Europa Press.

Of the more than 300 vehicles lent by Jaguar Land Rover, 18 have gone to Spain, specifically to the Red Cross. Another 210 units operate across the UK, of which 164 are also for the Red Cross.

“In our 65-year partnership with the Red Cross, we have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude. It is reassuring to see how our combined efforts really make a difference, helping the most vulnerable during this global pandemic,” said McFall. For his part, the head of the crisis response appointed by the British Red Cross, Simon Lewis, He has stated that this entity uses vehicles “to provide practical support, for example, delivering food and medical supplies on a regular basis and providing transportation to patients to help people to and from urgent appointments in the hospital.”

In addition to collaborating with the transfer of vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover also manufactures protective visors made through 3d printers developed by the hand of British National Health Service.

