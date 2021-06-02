Jaguar f-type p450 now only with v8 engine

Preparing for a future where it will only offer electric motors for its cars, it seems as if Jaguar wants to come out with its head held high as it announced in the US market will retire the four- and six-cylinder versions of the F-Type and replace them with the supercharged V8 444 horsepower and 580 Nm of torque.

Gallery: Jaguar F-Type P450

Positioning itself as the entry point to the range of this sports car, its name will be Jaguar F-Type P450 and under its hood will have the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine which can send its thrust to the rear wheels or to all four (in the version called R-Dynamic). In both cases Jaguar says that the 100 km / h from standstill arrive in 4.4 seconds and that the maximum speed would be limited to 285 km / h).

Jaguar F-Type P450 2022

Whether as a coupe or a convertible, the Jaguar F-Type P450 is fitted with 20-inch wheels, brakes with 380 mm discs at the front and 376 mm at the rear, as standard. Active exhaust system with Quiet Start mode so not everyone knows every time it is turned on the motor and chairs with six electric adjustments.

The Jaguar F-Type P450 R-Dynamic adds 20-inch wheels with a different design and finish than the entry model, a gloss black finish for different parts of the body, 12-position power-adjustable seats, power-adjustable steering column, among others.

Gallery: Jaguar F-Type P450

Jaguar F-Type P450 2022

Unsurprisingly these changes also make the Jaguar F-Type entry price a bit higher than before, starting from $ 69,900 for the rear-drive coupe and $ 79,900 for the R-Dynamic coupe; convertible prices will be announced later.

Gallery: Jaguar F-Type P450

Similarly, Jaguar will also continue to offer the F-Type R, which starts at $ 103,200 rides the same 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine but with 575 horsepower that allow you to reach 100km / h in 3.5 seconds and up to 300 km / h of maximum speed.

Jaguar F-Type P450 2022