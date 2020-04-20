The Jaguar F-PACE SVR will adopt a modification that will make it the fastest SUV capable of competing and surpassing a Lamborghini Urus

For speed lovers there are no limits, and it is that, although there are on the market cars With great performance and incredible speeds, they are always looking for more and more. Such is the case of Listr, the British specialist who assures, will launch the fastest SUV in the world.

The project consists of making an adaptation of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, one of the sports SUV with great performance on the track, to launch it into a fight in which it would compete against heavyweights of the magnitude of the Lamborghini Urus and other luxury SUVs and boundless power.

The new model is called Lister Stealth, and the company has already released a video in which the powerful roar of the feline SUV is heard. Without a doubt, an excellent job for Lister to achieve a heartbreaking bellow that makes your hair stand on end thanks to the touch-ups they have introduced in the standard engine.

The engine of this vehicle is a supercharged 5.0 V8 that originally offers 550 hp and goes to no less than 675 hp (666 hp). An increase in power that will allow the Stealth to reach 96 km / h in just 3.5 seconds, as well as a top speed of over 320 km / h.

With these modifications, the Stealth will outperform the Lamborghini Urus, but it still lags behind the striking 717 hp of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Outside, although the changes in the shared video are not fully perceived, you can see a new more aggressive aerodynamic kit, combination of colors in gray and green and new wheels. According to the Motorpasion portal, Lister will seek to become the brand’s official preparer, as AMG for Mercedes Benz while still making racing cars.

