In 2003 it already presented a prototype 4.33 meters long

Jaguar’s new head of design, Julian Thomson, has stated that the British manufacturer does not rule out entering the compact segment in order to increase its sales.

The Jaguar XE is today the smallest model that the British firm has in dispute. However, it is still a saloon on which, in addition, certain storm clouds can be placed. Its sales are not particularly high, something that also happens with the Jaguar XF. Given this scenario, the firm thinks about how to expand its business, and one edge of these plans may be in the launch of a new compact vehicle.

Julian Thomson, current head of design at Jaguar, has acknowledged that today such a product is proposed within the brand. “I would love to make smaller cars. Jaguar needs a global product that can attract young buyers and also more women,” he said in statements collected by Autocar.

It would not be ruled out that Jaguar in the future, a car of about 4.5 meters in length with efficiency per flag will be launched, something for which both ‘mild-hybrid’ mechanics and plug-in hybrids can offer. Nor that at any given time betting on a possible rival of units such as the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S or the Audi RS 3. In any case, Thomson, like the rest of his colleagues, is aware of the difficulty of the project. “The compact car is a tough segment. You need big numbers, and that means you need big factories and a great organization to sell the cars. Ultimately, that’s where we’d like to be.”

Launching such a car would not be something new for Jaguar. At 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show the brand presented the RD6 Concept, a prototype of 4.33 meters in length that was powered by a 2.7-liter V6 diesel engine with two turbos capable of delivering a power of 233 horses and a maximum torque of 500 Newton meter. This propeller was developed by the hand of Peugeot and sent all its power to the rear wheels.

