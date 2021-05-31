Jae Crowder teases Lebron James in the middle of the game

The player of the Phoenis Suns, Jae crowder I know mocked completely of Lebron James in the middle of the game NBA in the fourth game in the series.

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James was claiming a foul when Jae crowder He stared at him making him look ridiculous in the middle of the game.

Jae crowder evidently with the look he let know that he was like making fun of Lebron James, since he said a few words like humiliation.

Here the video:

Jae Crowder’s face when LeBron asked the ref to look at a foul is a meme pic.twitter.com/fww9LLpGEx – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2021

Jae crowder finished the game with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes of the game. NBA.

The Phoenix Suns team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 92-100 in a very close game from both sides both on offense and defense in the NBA.

