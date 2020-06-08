Manchester United would have crashed into the wall of Borussia Dortmund again in their attempt to sign Jadon Sancho. The high price that Borussia Dortmund is determined to charge for the player would have made United desist, at least for the moment, from the attempt to incorporate Sancho and open new avenues in order to obtain a transfer of bells.

06/07/2020

Act at 19:31

CEST

It is said that the United He put 140 million euros on the table to convince Borussia. Despite the dizziness of the figure in times of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in ‘little and clear monetary contraction in the market, the response of the German club was the same as other times:’ NO ‘.

And is that Dortmund does not seem to understand crisis and is willing to make a box with Sancho. Therefore, although their demands have slightly decreased, they continue to ask, according to the Daily Mail, around 115 million euros for their young star. An amount that, even though it is less than what they could charge in their day for it, is still unaffordable for most.

In expectation of the course of events is the Real Madrid that, in his day, was postulated behind the scenes by the player. But it seems highly unlikely that the white club – like the rest – will make large expenditures in times of crisis. It is time to be prudent and wait for better times in the economic context.