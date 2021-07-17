Jadon Sancho criticizes in social networks for racism against Saka, Rashford and himself | National teams

A never ending curse … Jadon Sancho, England footballer, reflected this Wednesday on his social networks about the penalty that he missed against Italy in the final of Euro 2020 and about the racist comments he received after the duel and said that, It is “sadly” not “new” to hear such comments throughout your career.

Chosen by Gareth Southgate to take one of the maximum penalties of the penalty shootout alongside Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, he missed his shot just like his teammates. Like Rashford, he came onto the pitch in the 120th minute of extra time exclusively to participate in the penalty shoot-out. After their mistakes, they received racist comments.

“I am not going to pretend that I did not see the racial abuse that my brothers Marcus, Bukayo and I received after the game, but sadly this is nothing new. As a society, we must do better and hold these people accountable. Hate will never win.” wrote on Twitter.

“To all the young people who have received similar abuse, I say keep your heads up and continue to pursue your dream. I am proud of this England team and how we have brought the whole nation together in what has been 18 months. difficult for so many people, “he added.

In addition, he affirmed that the English team and society will build and learn from the experience of the Eurocup “for the future” and wanted to thank all the positive messages and the “love and support” that they have had more than the negative ones.

Sancho explained that he had two days to reflect on Sunday’s final and acknowledged that he still feels a mixture of emotions: “I would like to apologize to all my teammates, the coaching staff and, above all, the fans I disappointed. This one It is by far the worst feeling I have ever felt in my career. It is difficult even to put into words what I really feel, but there were so many positives to take out of this tournament even though we think that defeat will hurt for a long time. ”

Likewise, he indicated that his first thought before any game is destined to whether he can help his team, whether he is going to score a goal or if he is going to generate chances.

“That’s exactly what I wanted to do with my penalty, help the team. I was ready and confident to shoot it. These are the moments you dream of as a child, that’s why I play football. These are the pressure situations in which you want to be a footballer. I have scored penalties before at club level, I have practiced them countless times for both the club and the country, so I chose a side, but it was not meant to be this time, “he declared.

“We all had the same ambitions and goals. We wanted to bring the trophy home. This has been one of the best camps I have been a part of in my career so far. The team bond has been unmatched, a true family inside and out. of the field “, culminated.