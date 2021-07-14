Jadon Sancho acknowledges that racism problems are not new

Football player Jadon sancho of the England National Team, recognized that the problems of racism are not new, so he regretted the moment he went through after failing the penal in the final of the Eurocup 2021 against Italy.

I’m not going to pretend I didn’t see the racial abuse my brothers Marcus, Bukayo and I received after the game, but sadly this is nothing new. As a society, we must do better and hold these people accountable. Hate will never win, “wrote Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, received racist comments after failing their penalties against the Italian National Team, which cost England not to win their first European tournament in their history.

In addition, he affirmed that the English team and society will build and learn from the experience of the Eurocup “for the future” and wanted to thank all the positive messages and the “love and support” that they have had more than the negative ones.





