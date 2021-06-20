Jadon Sancho, a cultural question

06/20/2021 at 2:25 PM CEST

.

When Jack Grealish came out on the Wembley video scores, tying up his boots to go out to warm up, all of Wembley erupted in screams. They wanted his departure to unblock the match against Scotland, while at his side Jadon sancho He added his second game of the Eurocopa without playing a single minute.

180 minutes for England in the tournament, zero for Sancho, who even fell out of the call against Croatia in the opening match. Physical problem? No. Problem with Southgate? Either. It just seems like Sancho is less suited to the English narrative than Grealish.

A cultural and attachment issue. Sancho plays outside of England. Few have dared to take that step. Less those who have done it successfully. And even less those who go to the Euro with England. From the list of 26, only Sancho Y Kieran Trippier they play off the islands. The second is easier, since his explosion as a footballer came at Tottenham Hotspur, while Sancho left Manchester City at the age of 17 and has never made his Premier debut.

As much as his statistics in the Bundesliga are sublime for a 21-year-old boy (16 goals and 20 assists with Borussia Dortmund), his impact has not had the same impact on the English fan as that of a Jack grealish representative of the working class and symbol of a mid-table team. The Captain of the Villains, with his low-middle features and boyish shin guards, is the kind of player they sigh for in perfidious Albion. Elegant, creative and loyal to a club.

Last summer his departure to a bigger team was taken for granted, but Grealish renewed by Aston Villa. Sancho, however, unlike his partner in affiliate Phil Foden, He preferred to look for a hole outside instead of making a place for himself in Manchester City.

Not even Southgate has a clear explanation to define the absence of Sancho in a team that has suffered against Croatia and against Scotland to exploit its power above.

“We have many options and many of the players are young people who are in their first big tournament. From the coaching staff we are realistic with our expectations of them. Jadon is there. He has trained well in recent days and of course we take him into account within those options and when decisions have to be made, “said the English coach.

Neither Manchester United, his great persecutor, is capable of taking the final step to sign him. Despite having spent not so long ago 80 million on Harry maguire, United were already unable to sign him last summer and now he is involved in a negotiation with Borussia, which asks for close to 100 million, while the Glazers do not exceed 80.

With 21 years, double digits in the German league and several campaigns already in the elite, Sancho He would start almost any Eurocup team, but in England, the cameras and the applause of the fans go for a Grealish which has a better poster because it is exhibited in the league that the English see, the Premier League.