Jadon beats Kane’s casting

05/30/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Jadon Sancho was the protagonist of one of the biggest soap operas of the past summer market of 2020. He was more than close to becoming a Manchester United player but Dortmund did not lower his economic claims and the transfer was never closed. The economies were not for many inventions after the stoppage due to the pandemic.

The ‘red devils’ were left with the thorn in the nail and this year they have returned to the charge. Jadon Sancho is United’s number one goal and not even Harry Kane has disrupted these plans.

Haaland in mind

The ‘transfer request’ requested by the English striker put half of Europe on alert. Kane wants to leave Tottenham and both Chelsea and the two Manchester teams became the best options for the ‘hurricane’. Solskjaer, however, has another plan. They have renewed Cavani and the position of ‘9’ seems covered for the moment. The Norwegian coach is obsessed with bringing in Haaland and signing Kane would close the door.

So that, United are working on the signing of Jadon Sancho with whom they would even have a verbal agreement according to Sport1. The English winger scored 16 goals and provided 20 assists last season.