After the final truce of the 2019/20 NCAA season, marked by the suspension of the March Madness and the conference titles, the most promising young people begin to say goodbye to their universities to sign up for the next draft and start their careers at once. as professionals.

Within the last names that appear available, Jaden McDaniels It is one of the names to follow. The freshman from the University of Washington will present himself after a single year as a professional, where he showed some details of the great potential he holds. The forward / power forward averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 tops per game and is estimated to be chosen between the 15th and 25th positions.

Besides, Kentucky He continues to lose men as power forward Nick Richards will be the fourth man to sign up for the draft, after promising Tyrese Maxey, scorer Immanuel Quickley and point guard Ashton Hagans. Richards presents himself as a defensive intern candidate to go out in the second round, averaging 14 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 tops.

