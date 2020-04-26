Luan Santana opened a vote for followers to choose which haircut he should adopt for this Sunday’s live (26). The person responsible for the change in the singer’s look was his fiancee, Jade Magalhães. The choice was just a joke, but the stylist really cut Luan’s hair. ‘I managed to make you more beautiful,’ she wrote in the comment post

Luan Santana and Jade Magalhães live in a temporary location

After the marriage proposal made during a balloon ride in Portugal, the couple is living together in Alphaville, the same region where Luan Santana previously lived with his parents. However, according to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper “O Dia”, they will not stay on the property. This is because the two recently bought a property in São Paulo and, at the moment, are waiting for the end of the renovations and facilities to move to the place.

Singer worried fans after flu show in São Paulo

Last month, Luan Santana performed in São Pedro, São Paulo, and showed difficulty in singing. He stopped the show to explain himself to the public, but ended up leaving fans worried about a possible infection by covid-19, the cause of the death of more than 4,000 Brazilians. “I’m feeling a little strange. Today I closed my nose a little, started a sore throat, a cough. I have a little bit of difficulty singing. If you notice that my voice is a little choked, it’s because of cough and runny nose, “he said at the time. But the singer’s admirers were able to rest assured that Luan’s test for the disease was negative.

Luan Santana takes off his beard because of the coronavirus: ‘There’s no time’

After the test, Luan Santana thought it better to get a beard to reduce the chance of coronavirus contagion. He showed the result of the visual change on his Instagram. “Taking care of people is taking care of everyone! To prevent it, I’m staying home and shaving! Here the coronavirus has no time!”, He said. Other celebrities made the same decision. Danilo Gentili, volleyball player Bruninho and presenter Felipe Andreoli chose to shave because of the covid-19, a disease contracted by Felipe Simas. “There is the young man without a beard. A promise is a debt! It may be a small gesture, but if it helps something to fight the virus, it’s ok. Then the beard grows …”, declared Rafa Brites’ husband.

