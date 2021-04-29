Jade, girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, covers her tattoo of the rapper and confirms to be “Single”

The girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Jade, whose real name is Rachel wattley He has been posting hot photos, but also one where you can see that I covered the tattoo that he wore on his chest and that it was nothing more than the face of the one who says his sentimental partner, the rapper, until recently Tekashi. In addition, the ex-bartender also made it clear that she does not have a dog to bark at her and she made it known with the word “Single”, which she deleted minutes later.

The girlfriend of the interpreter of “Gooba“He wanted to turn the page to his relationship with the rapper and for that he had the singer’s face covered in ink on the left side of his chest. In addition, the person in charge of the design published it in his account of Instagram.

“When he designed this tattoo for Jade, he originally said: -I just wanted a Koi fish- That’s why several layers of different colors were added to it. I had to approach it from the perspective of understanding the form and understanding what the concept should mean. We went with the blue Koi fish because blue signifies peace, serenity and calm, then as a secondary image to help with the rest of the cover towards the top of the shoulder area, I went with a peony. Peonies are also a strong symbol of good fortune, wealth and prosperity, they are also commonly used to symbolize beauty, “said the tattoo artist.

Immediately, fans of the singer of New York They assured that this is an act of provocation on the part of Jade and that all she does is send him hints of Tekashi through social networks. However, for his part, he also let it be known that he is back on the market.

But the thing is not there, the model also posted many photos wearing her explosive attributes in a bikini while placing the word “Single” in one of them. But after hours he deleted the message. In many of these images the beautiful brunette wore some expensive brand swimsuits Versace, which the rapper would have probably given him. However, Jade has grown her Instagram account impressively and is now charging a lot of money to advertise an article, since she has become an influencer and that is leaving her a good amount of money.

He recently showed off the new house that he would have bought and where he will live with his little offspring. For its part, Tekasho 6ix9ine abruptly ended their first concert in a long time days ago and then it was released to the public. Her fans took away a two million dollar necklace that one of her escorts later rescued.

