Jada Pinkett-Smitt spoke about her past addictions to drugs and alcohol. Jada spoke of her addictions, saying that she is a walking miracle.

The actress and wife of Will Smith, recounted in her combining wine or other alcohol with ecstasy and marijuana when she developed a tolerance to just drinking.

“Drinking red wine for me was like drinking water” – she said on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk”. “Because it was customary. I was drinking hard in high school, and when I got out of there I was having cocktails. So ecstasy, alcohol, marijuana. Let me tell you, I was having my own dance. “ “I wasn’t doing things that I thought were addictive. But I had those three together, which was my cocktail. Your threshold gets so high that what it takes to get to that place you need – it took me two bottles to get there … Okay, if I take ecstasy, marijuana and alcohol at the same time, I’ll get there faster and stay high longer. . “

Jada, 49, considered herself a “binger” (“uncontrolled drinker”) who did not drink during the week, but could party all weekend.

“When it’s time to go, let’s go,” he said about his behavior. “So she wasn’t the type of person who drank every day, she was like the girl at the party. Thursday through Monday morning, I would. “

Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also struggled with substance abuse, previously being addicted to heroin. But Smith decided to quit one day after grabbing his third bottle and having a scare on the set of the 1996 movie “The Nutty Professor.”

“I went to work high and it was a bad stack of ecstasy,” she recalled. “And I passed out and told everyone that I had taken an old medicine from a vitamin bottle. But I’ll tell you what I did. I fixed up and went to that set. That was the last time. “

Smith, who previously admitted to having a porn addiction, revealed that there are still things that trigger her, like dark liquor, but he occasionally has a glass of wine.

“I think about the past, like, I’m a walking miracle, I have no doubt about that. People wouldn’t believe it. “

So, Jada Pinkett-Smitt talked about her past addictions to drugs and alcohol.

Share this news!