Jada Pinkett Smith shaved her head. The actress shaved her head after battling hair loss for years, Will Smith’s wife shared a photo of her new look with her daughter Willow.

The 50-year-old actress said it was time to let it go and that her daughter Willow told her to do so. This Monday, Jada posted a photo on her Instagram with her daughter Willow, revealing her new look. He says: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let it go” “BUT … my 50s are about to be divinely enlightened with this hair loss ❣️😜”

Willow has worn the shaved cut for years, and was the first to reveal her mother’s new look on her networks by posting the same photo with two hearts: “a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the person indicated in it. the right time and the right place, and when we expect nothing in return ”- Willow wrote.

According to People, in 2018, Jada talked about her problems with hair loss during an episode of Red Table Talk, explaining:

“It was terrifying when it started. I was in the shower one day and I had a lot of hair in my hands and I was, like, ‘Oh my god, am I going to go bald?’ It was one of those moments in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That is why I cut my hair, and I will continue to cut it ”he added. “My hair has been a big part of me. Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the option of having it or not. And then one day you’re like, ‘oh my god, I might not have that option anymore.’ “

Jada explained that she went to many specialists and none of them had an answer to her hair loss. “They don’t know why it happens.” And although she was initially terrified of losing her hair, she said that she tried to see the problem in perspective and took it in a spiritual way, there are people in the world with worse problems, cancer, sick children, that helped her accept it.

Well, I understand it, one thing is for you to have your hair and decide to keep it short because you like it, another is to lose it. It must be horrible. Although Jada is a beautiful woman and her short hair looks great on her, there are not many women who do well with short hair. Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Amber Rose, are women who with this look are unique, they have something special, and when they grow their hair long like … Meh! Nothing to do, but with short hair they stand out a lot. Jada is one of them, she looks beautiful, unique with short hair. So now that it’s been shaved it’s not so shocking, right? There are others who cut themselves shaved their hair and are horrifying as aliens, sorry but it’s true, even cutting a few inches changes … Gosh! They look bad, older, ugly … hair is definitely an accessory.

Yeah, Jada Pinkett Smith shaved her head.

Share this news!