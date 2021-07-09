in Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up like never before about her teenage addictions

On this occasion, the also wife of Will Smith has reunited both her mother Adrienne and her daughter Willow to reflect with them on the excessive consumption of alcohol that he used to present in full adolescence and that continued in his first years of youth.

Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett. (© . 168451544)

The artist revealed that she began to drink vodka and other strong liquors at the age of 15, in large quantities and compulsively, which undoubtedly resulted in an addiction problem also accentuated by the moment of dissatisfaction and vital anguish that gripped her in that times.

As if that were not enough, once her high school stage was over, Jada ended up incorporating other substances such as ecstasy and marijuana into her day-to-day life.

