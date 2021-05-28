Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom and daughter get ‘matching tattoos’

Now, the three have talked about moments in their lives that the others were unaware of – the young singer revealed, for example, that there was a season during her adolescence in which she harmed herself – and they have managed to further strengthen the bond that exists between them.

The three of them have decided to get matching tattoos of a lotus flower, which represents spiritual enlightenment and in some way also their own experiences overcoming adversity.

“Look what we have done! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity with your art and spirit,” said the 49-year-old interpreter.

Jada and Adrienne opted for small designs that sprout downwards, while Willow -who was the one who had the idea in the first place- has preferred to bet on a larger flower that blooms upwards.