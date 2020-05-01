Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith form one of the strongest couples in Hollywood. The performers passed the altar in 1997 and have had two children, the also famous Jaden and Willow Smith. However, and Despite the credit of her more than two decades of marriage, the actress and singer has revealed that, deep down, she hardly knows her husband.

Pinkett-Smith has made this unexpected and striking confession in the framework of her ‘talk show’, Red Table Talk, which is broadcast on Facebook Watch and in which, supported by various guests and specialists, the artist analyzes a variety of themes from interest, often linked to today. And in the new episode of the show the subject of discussion is precisely about the friction that the confinement that the coronavirus pandemic has forced may be producing in some couples.

“One of the things that I have realized”Pinkett-Smith noted, “I just don’t know Will at all. It’s kind of challenging”. Some quite surprising words that the actor’s wife explained assuring that in situations of global crisis like the one of now “You are forced to look at things differently.”

The interpreter was accompanied in the debate by her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, her daughter Willow and the marriage counselor Michaela Boehm (whom she introduced revealing that she is her and Will’s personal advisor), and after this first unexpected confession, He wanted to emphasize the idea of ​​friendship as the key to make a couple relationship work.

“What Will and I have learned is to be friends“She said,” because you find yourself within all these ideas of how an intimate relationship is supposed to be, how a marriage is supposed to be. “The actress went on to point out that She and Will are in the midst of a process of mutual enrichment: “He is taking time to learn to love himself, I am taking time to learn to love myself., and we are building a friendship along the way. “

To conclude his reflection, Pinkett-Smith acknowledged the following: “Let me tell you that this has been an important thing, have been married to someone over twenty odd years and realize this: ‘I don’t know you and you don’t know me’. And to realize also that there is an aspect of yourself that you don’t know either. “