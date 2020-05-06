If I love Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett for anything, it’s because of her sincerity. Jada admits that confinement has made her see that she doesn’t know her husband.

These long weeks of confinement due to the covid-19 crisis serve a lot but, at the same time, they can also surprise us in a negative way. Couples who have been married or together for decades discover that they do not really know who is next to them.

When you live with a person in our normal day to day, you have your individual space and he also. Between children, work, responsibilities, exits and entrances etc … there really is little time to continue meeting the one who is already your partner “forever”.

Jada has starred in a new chapter of the wonderful program “Red Table Talk” in which she always opens on the channel and tells her audience about things that happen from the inside of her home.

This time it is a special program dedicated to this quarantine situation and Jada has not hesitated to share the daily challenge she is facing with Will Smith having to live without leaving the house practically 24 hours a day.

These statements that for some may sound like a marriage crisis are, in my opinion, a reinforcement for the couple. Jada and Will have always struggled together against life’s challenges and have overcome several marital potholes hand in hand.

This quarantine that is already ending has revealed in the Smiths’ house and in many other homes that the idealized idea of ​​our partner does not always correspond to reality and, honestly, Jada has been very brave in making it public.

