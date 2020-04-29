After 23 years of marriage, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith celebrate the maturity that their relationship has reached, in which both work to be better for each other and continue to rediscover themselves.

In an interview conducted by People magazine, Actress Jada Pinkett shared that she and Will Smith are going through a moment of maturity in their relationship, in addition to having decided to build a friendship within marriage.

The 48-year-old singer explained, “Will and I are in the process of taking time to learn to love himself, I take time to learn to love myself, and us to build a friendship in the way”.

He noted that couples can go through that moment of being together for a long time and not know each other, forget about themselves and what brought them together, for this she and the actor have teamed up and have given themselves the moment to rediscover themselves.

The actress celebrates that after 23 years of marriage, she and Will are living a marriage based on maturity, in addition to recognizing that this has been a work of both of them and that it has taken a while, since in 2019 they began working on strengthening their relation.

jb

.