Jada and Jaden Smith upset with alleged s3xuaI video about Willow Smith | .

The Smith family is very upset and disgusted, especially Jada and Jaden, with the youtuber Shane dawson who shared a video featuring Willow Smith and him doing things inappropriate s3xuaIes.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith he is extremely upset but above all disgusted after Shane Dawson published something inappropriate that has caused him to be in the eye of the hurricane again as it was years ago.

It was the past June 27th which began to constantly appear in Twitter after I shared a day after a massive apology for a video of a Willow song.

And it is that it appears in the video scandal that despite being very short left much to see, because the young woman appears in a poster, Dawson is watching it and makes a movement as if he were indulging himself while looking at the image of Willow.

Willow was eleven years old at the time, and the youtuber Shane Dawson sang his song « Whip My Hair », the video apparently appearing to have been from 2010.

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER !!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT. – Jaden (@jaden)

June 27, 2020

Both Jada and Jaden responded very upset by Dawson’s post, Pinkett who became a spokesperson for « Black Lives Matter » shared:

« For Shane Dawson … I’m sick of excuses. »

On the other hand Jaden performed various publications very upset because she was not only an 11-year-old girl but she was also her own sister, it was something that she could not pass through anything in the world, because she had to defend the honor of her little sister who at that time was just a girl.

To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses. – Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith)

June 27, 2020

Shane Dawson, you suck at me. S3xuaIizas an 11 year old girl who is also my sister !!!!!!! It’s the furthest thing from being fun and it’s not okay in the lightest, « Jaden said.

Previously youtubr had already been « cancelled » so to speak when he also recorded a video making fun of people of color by dressing the same and painting their skin to make it more funny for him, which at the time also apologized.

« I’m sorry I added to the blackface normalization or the normalization of saying the word n ​​* gg *, » Shane Dawson also said, « No, it’s not okay. And it’s not a fun word, especially for a white person, part of the apology Shane Dawson offered.

