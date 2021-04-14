Jacqueline Hoyt to take over the Audrey Hepburn limited series

In VaVariety we have learned that two years after a limited series biography of the iconic Audrey Hepburn, the writer and producer of ‘The Good Wife’, was first announced, Jacqueline Hoyt has signed on to write the project that will come to the hands of the Italian production company, Wildside.

The series will be based on the story told by Italian journalist and writer Luigi Spinola and Hepburn’s son, Luca Dotti, whose father, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, was married to the actress for 10 years beginning in 1970. in the 2015 best-seller “Audrey at Home,” which combines anecdotes and excerpts from Hepburn’s correspondence with her recipes and untold family photographs, forming a curious book that spreads out as a biography and part cookbook.

Titled‘Audrey’, the series will be produced by Wildside CEO Mario Gianani, Lorenzo Gangarossa and Ludovica Damiani, who started developing the project together with Dotti and Spinola. Regarding Jacqueline Hoyt, she is responsible for the script and production of the successful ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Leftovers’, her next work being the adaptation of ‘The Underground Railroad’ for Amazon.