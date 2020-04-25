Although parents always strive to teach their children the value of sharing, many times they do just the opposite. That was what happened to the conductor Jacqueline Bracamontes With one of his twins and with humor he shared it on his social networks.

And it is that Jacky is not the only one who goes through those uncomfortable moments when the children resist to lend their toys. Hence, many of the mothers who follow the cheerleader felt identified with the published video.

There we see one of her twins, Paula, totally clinging to one of the paint pots. When the actress asks him to give it to her, she in a very serious gesture says “no.”

“Today we started to paint … and we discovered that Paula does not like to share …“He wrote at the bottom of the publication. Although the mother insisted on several occasions, the little girl insisted on not letting go of her purple paint.

Jacqueline Bracamontes has fun with her princesses at home

In the audio, Jacky’s laughter is heard at the refusal of his daughter of just one year, who surprised and moved everyone to see that he already says a few words and understands everything they ask for.

sunshinemat “How cuteaaaaaa and that nooooo I loved it.”

l.ucy_75 “She is going to be a painter and she is not going to want anyone to touch her paintings.”

dalinenoletoficial “What a beautiful baby.”

ramos_juanis “He is of an age where they don’t share anything.”

marita.caballero.79 “That beautiful!!!”.

The host is faithfully serving quarantine and she has stayed at home with her five princesses after passing the scare that her daughter Renata and her husband Martín Fuentes could have the coronavirus.

Fortunately the tests came out negative and Jacky was able to reunite with his family. The recordings in The Voice Uses they were suspended, which was their main project. However, she has been broadcasting the “Divine Net” program from home, along with her co-animators.

