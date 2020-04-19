Jacqie Rivera help to Chiquis Rivera so that your words are not ignored on Instagram. The wife of Lorenzo Mendez He promoted the “blanket challenge” after participating in the “pillow challenge”, however, until today, no famous celebrity in the Hispanic industry had joined his proposal.

Jacqie, for her part, did not leave her sister alone and took a white cloak and undressed her pregnancy, from recent weeks, on Instagram.

“I accepted my sisters @chiquis #cobijachallenge 🙇🏻‍♀️🤰🏻 i nominate @yourstrulybyyari @ jameson_25 @mannylopezmusic @valehsworld #lacobijachallenge #preggerslife”, wrote the celebrity with her photo.

View this post on Instagram I accepted my sisters @chiquis #cobijachallenge 🙇🏻‍♀️🤰🏻 i nominate @yourstrulybyyari @ jameson_25 @mannylopezmusic @valehsworld #lacobijachallenge #preggerslife A post shared by Jacqie Rivera (@jacqierivera) on Apr 18, 2020 at 2:38 pm PDT

This is how Chiquis launched the “blanket challenge”.

View this post on Instagram And this is called #CobijaChallenge 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️😂… who is encouraged ?? #SegundoLookDelDia 💁🏼‍♀️💜✨ #BeFlawlessSkin @beflawlessskin A post shared by Janney Marin Mendez (@chiquis) on Apr 16, 2020 at 7:52 pm PDT

Chiquis also announced on his Instagram that Jenni Rivera was the one who launched or promoted the “pillow challenge” in 2008.

View this post on Instagram She started the #PillowChallenge way back when, in 2008 @jennirivera #Queen 👑🙌🏻… and guess who was the creative director behind this photo shoot? YUP, Yours truly! 🙋🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️ Momma & I have always been a #PowerTeam! #MissingYou #JenniRivera #AlmoadaChallenge ///// She started the #pillowchallenge years ago in 2008. @jennirivera #Queen And who do you think is behind the creative side of this photo shoot? Yep your server ME .. my Mom and I have always been a #PowerTeam #MissingYou #JenniRivera #AlmoadaChallenge A post shared by Janney Marin Mendez (@chiquis) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:37 pm PDT

