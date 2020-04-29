Jacqie Rivera shares the first photo of her baby Followers discover something in him The little boy is just a few hours old

Jacqie Rivera, daughter of the famous singer Jenni Rivera, shares the first photo of her baby and the followers discover something.

Just yesterday, Jacqie Rivera announced the birth of her fourth son: Julián Joy.

Today, he already reveals his face to the world by publishing the first photo of the little boy on social networks.

“Happy Humpday !!!! With great joy I present to you baby JJ. ”, He began saying to Chiquis Rivera’s sister.

“Julian Joy Campos. Weight 8.4 and 21 inches long. I cannot express what my heart feels. I am so full of gratitude. God has blessed me with much more than I could earn or deserve. And Choosing to have JJ at home was the best decision I could make. I can’t explain the experience, but something changed in me. To the people who loved me and helped me not to give up. Thanks, I couldn’t have done it without you. ”He wrote.

Julian Joy is the fourth child of Jacqie, who is also the mother of Jaylah, Jenavieve, and Jordan.

Seeing the image of the baby, many followers wrote to him with emotion and extended their good wishes to the family.

Congratulations Jacqie! I know that your mommy is looking at you and taking care of them from heaven and sending their blessings, “a follower reminded him.

“He is perfect! Congratulations! “,” Congratulations, beautiful your baby “,” So cute “,” How beautiful it is, congratulations “,” What a beautiful baby “,” What a beautiful baby that God bless you “,” Awwwwww is so cute, congratulations “” Congratulations, the cachetón is beautiful, “they said.

But it did not take long for people to discover something and it was that they began to notice the resemblance of Julián Joy with other members of his family.

“God bless jenavive just the same,” “She looks like Jennivive!”, “Aww looks like jenevive,” “She looks like Jenavive,” some said, referring to one of her sisters.

Others were inclined because of their similarity to Jordan: “My God, he is so cute … he is very similar to Jordan”, “Awww is like Jordan, one more girl and you will be like your beautiful mom: 2 boys and 3 girls”, “He looks like Jordan! Congratulations baby, you are incredible ”.

While Isabella Cano added: “It is such a beautiful little thing, congratulations beautiful it is very much like you, many blessings”.

But it was not all, because Chiquis Rivera herself actually said who she was like.

“My beautiful pimp Bella who looks like her auntie chiquis !!!!!!!!!!!!!!’ 😍😍😍😍😍 Hahaha (I wish), “the singer said amused.

Regardless of who he may look like, the baby has been received with great love by the Rivera family and their followers.

“Congratulations on being a mother again and how beautiful the baby is”, “Congratulations, you are such a strong woman! I love you! “,” Congratulations Jaky God bless you even more take care of yourselves and thank you for sharing this important moment with us “,” Awww baby JJ! Congratulations Jackie Many BLESSINGS to your family on this fabulous new trip ”, they congratulated Jenni Rivera’s daughter.

Could Jacqie Rivera’s baby arrival announce a reconciliation?

The arrival of a baby in the family arouses multiple feelings, will this be the case between Jacqie Rivera and Mike Campos?

Jacqie’s ex-partner wrote a touching message to the mother of her son that leaves the question open.

“Jacqierivera Words cannot express how proud I am of you. I did not want a home birth … but this experience was incredible “I was wrong” haha ​​”stop smiling … I love you”, wrote the happy father on his Instagram account along with several photographs in which he is seen enjoying the birth together to the rest of the family.

“All the loved ones around us. Bringing help, support and love. They were all tired, sleepy and hungry! Hahaha, thank you all. For my fans! Haha joke. For everyone to see an incredible photo of the wonderful experience … but not more than to welcome my JJ. He will bring that to this family … joy. Like each one, it adds value. ”

He even ended up saying: “and now for the other one!”, Although he clarified that it was a joke.

Will there be reconciliation?