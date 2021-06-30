Jacobo García: Could you leave before EXATLON 5 USA?

Telemundo Jacobo García returns to Team Famosos at Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program, since its inception in January of this year, has been full of heart-stopping competitions, massive awards that account for more than a million dollars in prizes, and unprecedented events that include non-compliance of the rules, sanctions, expulsions, and innumerable injuries that constantly change the landscape of sports reality that this time has turned out to be the longest in its history.

The strong names of Exatlon United States

There is no doubt that the competition has been very changeable this season. But among so many changes, there are names that continue at the top of the performance table, and have continued to accumulate points steadily and safely. Of course, reinforcements that have been added later have positioned themselves as the best in the competition today, but among the athletes who have followed from the beginning are: Jeyvier Cintrón, Norma Palafox, Ana Parra, Viviana Michel and of course, the called “Tarzán de las Arenas” Jacobo García.

Jacobo García reached the fifth season of Exatlon United States among the group of six athletes from previous editions, who would return to the arenas of the Dominican Republic for a second chance to achieve glory and win. Since his arrival, García, who during his first run was almost crowned the winner, has been giving his all in the arenas and has become one of the strongest participants in the competition, always scoring points for his team and for himself, which has placed him as one of the men who could reach the grand final and thus receive, along with one of the girls, the long-awaited award.

Could it come out before EXATLON 5 USA?

But as if the adrenaline-charged competitions were not enough, during the day last Tuesday, June 29, Jacobo was affected and only had one participation against Kelvin Noeh Renteria, where his rhythm was not what he has used to, And of course, that the Vaquero took advantage of to make his corresponding point, as he took this into account to go faster and define his objectives.

Later on the bench, someone from the medical team was checking him because according to this video, Jacobo García has suffered from a back pain for some time that is affecting him again.

Do not miss this video with more information about what would be happening with Jacobo García.

In the video they also say that probably “El Tarzan de las Arenas” should retire only for a few days to recover because he did not look good in the last circuit that we enjoyed on the screens. On this, the followers spoke by sending all kinds of messages of support for the beloved member of Team Famosos, one commented: “Wishing a speedy recovery, Jacobo you are a great human being, we love you, blessings, take care of yourself, for soon you are in the competition, we will take you in prayer, ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ”While another says:“ Many blessings and speedy recovery for our Tarzan ”.

All Exatlon United States fans are waiting for this great athlete to recover quickly and continue on his way to the grand finale.

Get back, Tarzan!

