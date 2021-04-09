Jacobo García and Dayleen Santana introduce us to Ezra

Telemundo Jacobo García returns to Team Famosos at Exatlon USA.

Every birth is always greeted with great joy. In the case of these Exatlon United States athletes, Jacobo García and Dayleen Santana, the arrival of little Ezra came as a blessing to the life of this couple, who consolidated their love in the arenas of the Dominican Republic, where both were competing as part of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”.

A love that wears red

The story of Jacobo and Dayleen was born in the Team Famosos de Exatlon United States. The affection they had for each other was already obvious during the competition, but it was once their participation ended when “Tarzan” and “Chiquidinamita” as they were nicknamed, shouted their love to the world. They were a couple! and since then two years have passed and they never parted.

In fact, Dayleen herself confessed that since they decided to start a life together until today, when Jacobo received the call from Exatlon United States to be part of the fifth season, they had never been apart, but that they see this moment as a way of giving back to the competition so many opportunities that it has given them on a personal and professional level.

One of the most emotional moments of the fifth season of Exatlon United States was when Jacobo, through a phone call, communicated with Dayleen, his entire family, the name of the baby they are expecting. His name would be Ezra, because it has a very special meaning, which is in sync with his deep Christian faith.

The meaning of “Ezra” is “God Help”, this was told by Dayleen herself in the episode of Exatlon United States, and she also shared a photo with Jacobo and a very emotional text dedicated to her little one on her networks:

“EZRA means: God helps. God has put you in our lives for a purpose, and I know it is greater than the love that your dad and I already have for you. From the moment we found out about you, you have helped us to be strong, you have helped us to make difficult decisions, but if you have helped us in something, it is to be more united by you. Mom and Dad love you. “

Jacobo and Dayleen introduce us to little Ezra

Amid the joy of having received their little blessing, Jacobo Garcia and Dayleen Santana introduced us to little Ezra. Both athletes opened the doors of their homes to us, where they took the opportunity to tell us about the experience of being released as parents, the experiences of Jacobo in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, and much more. Don’t miss this sweet interview!

Jacobo admitted feeling very tired because between tirelessly participating in the Exatlon United States days, and now as a new father of a little one, there has been little time to rest, but at the same time he is very grateful for the blessing that being a father represents.

In the next few days we will hope to see Jacobo García back at Exatlon United States.

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories