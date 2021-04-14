Jacob Tremblay joins the cast of Toxic Avenger reboot

The new movie being prepared from The Toxic Avenger, which will help restart this horror franchise that came to have several products decades ago, adds a new actor to its cast. Informs the Deadline half that the young Jacob tremblay joins the cast of the film as a co-star.

According to them, the young actor from “The room” and “Wonder” will be in charge of starring in the film with Peter dinklage, who we already knew would be part of this reboot, also as a producer. Behind the cameras will be the director Macon blair.

The Toxic Avenger is a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 low-budget hit movie, which is steeped in environmental themes and subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool. When a 150-pound wimp who works as a janitor is shoved into a vat of toxic waste, he transforms into a mutant monster who must go from outcast to underdog hero in his race to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces. of corruption and greed. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma will serve as producers.

This franchise became a success after a long run as a midnight movie in New York City, which resulted in several more films: “The Toxic Avenger Part II”, “The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie ”and“ Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV ”. There was even a music production, a children’s cartoon television series, and a Marvel comic in the early ’90s.

At the moment there is no release date or any other news about the cast. The project has been working since 2018.

