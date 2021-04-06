Jacob Degrom with solid debut accompanied by several singles

The pitcher of the Mets from New York, Jacob deGrom, had a sounded debut in the Major League Baseball 2021.

After a debut to destimepo due to several cases of coronavirus, Degrom He did not lose his rhythm and with more rest time, he abused with straights of up to 101 miles per hour in the MLB.

Jacob Degrom He pitched six innings with five strikeouts, three hits allowed and two walks. In addition, he had two hits with a RBI. Jacob deGrom has made 184 starts as a starter and 40 of them has allowed no runs.

Here the most outstanding hits and pitches of the ace of los Mets:

Every output of Jacob Degrom is one more demonstration of why MLB put him as the best active pitcher and the favorite to win the National League Cy Young.