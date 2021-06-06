Jacob Degrom went with everything for Fernando Valenzuela’s record but he did not achieve it

The pitcher JacoB deGrom became the fourth-highest strikeout pitcher in New York Mets history in the MLB, However, there was a record of Fernando Valenzuela that he couldn’t get.

JacoB deGrom has half the world impressed with his 0.62 ERA in his first 9 starts of the season in the MLBHowever, he is not the king in that department historically.

The lowest ERA that has been recorded in the first 9 starts of a pitcher is 0.50, which was established by nothing more and nothing less than “Toro” himself. Fernando Valenzuela with the Angeles Dodgers in 1981.

Here the report:

The ace of the Mets signs an ERA of 0.71 in his first 8 starts of the campaign … "El Toro" registers the lowest ERA in the 'Live Ball Era' (since 1920) in the same number of starts with 0.50 in 1981

Obviously we are not talking about any pitcher of the ancient era, but the best Mexican pitcher that has gone through the MLBand that still maintains that throne, it was gigantic in the best moments and a little age.

Degrom has thrown 58 innings with 93 strikeouts this season and his ERA is at 0.62. Leading the MLB in said department.

