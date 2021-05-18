Jacob Degrom was Freddie Freeman’s coach for a moment

The pitcher for the New York Mets, Jacob deGrom, was the coach of Freddie freeman for a moment in the middle of the game MLB.

Jacob deGrom who was from his team’s dugout; gave directions to Freddie freeman of where he had to stand if he wanted to be well positioned for any hitter hit.

The funniest thing is that they both had smiles on their faces, and Freeman proceeded to follow orders.

Commentators joked that Degrom was going to put the Atlanta Braves coaches out of work; Well, Freeman obeyed them.

Here the video:

What does the best MLB pitcher do in his spare time? 😂 Jacob deGrom as Freddie Freeman’s infield coach. #MLB #Mets pic.twitter.com/9gX0RPGrbI – Raúl Muñoz (@RaulMunozMEX) May 18, 2021

Freddie freeman He is one of those players who have and know how to form friendships with their rivals despite the fact that they only see each other when teams face each other in series with a maximum of three games. Anthony Rizzo also has a great connection to him once National League MVP.