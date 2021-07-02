Jacob Degrom struck out 14 with 18 consecutive retired batters

The pitcher Jacob Degrom of the Mets New York was untouchable after the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in the MLB.

After allowing 3 runs in the first inning, it looked like he was headed for his worst start so far this season, yet he made it historic. Jacob Degrom he retired 18 batters in line in 7 innings, which means that after the hits he allowed in the first inning, no other Braves player reached the bases while he was pitching.

Tonight was the fourth time in Jacob deGrom’s career that he struck out 8 batters in a row in one game. The only other pitcher since 1961 who has even done it twice in his career is Nolan Ryan (2x).

In the end the game went without a decision for Jacob Degrom, who pitched 7 innings with 3 runs and 14 strikeouts. His ERA rose to 0.95 over 85 innings of work with 136 strikeouts.